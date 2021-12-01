Man arrested for alleged rape of teen is prolific criminal, sheriff says

A prolific criminal is behind bars in Osceola County after allegedly raping a pizza delivery driver.

Osvaldo Figueroa, 55, was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and charged with sexual battery in the crime.

Figueroa had to be held back by deputies as he proclaimed his innocence in an expletive-laden statement.

"Get the f--- out of my face bro! I didn’t do this s--- though man. Y’all got me f----- up man," said Figueroa. "Everybody that knows me out there knows I don’t get down like this."

Although, a witness to the crime says otherwise. A woman tells FOX 35 News she helped identify Figueroa to deputies.

She said she was inside the Gannet Pointe Apartments early Monday morning and saw the rape happening in an elevator as the elevator doors opened. She only wished she knew that the 18-year-old girl was in trouble.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in rape of 18-year-old woman delivering pizza, deputies say

"How horrific it was to witness something like that in this day and age," said Toney Morris. "You’re supposed to feel safe and secure."

Morris lives in the apartment complex. He says he saw Figueroa nearby regularly.

"He’d be out here panhandling and stuff and begging for food but he’s not homeless. He lives with his girlfriend," said Morris.

Sheriff Marcus Lopez was enraged that Figueroa was even out on the streets. In a news conference Tuesday night, Sheriff Lopez said Figueroa has more than 70 arrests and multiple convictions and should have been in prison.

"He’s got about 70 or 80 arrests. Multiple convictions. He should’ve been in prison today. Not sure what’s wrong with the system but that needs to change," said Lopez.

Lopez says the victim in this case is doing OK and is thankful for the quick arrest.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Download the FOX 35 News App for updates on-the-go