Othal Wallace case: What to know about man on trial accused of shooting, killing Daytona Beach police officer

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:44AM
Othal Wallace trial: Watch live below

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: This is a real, live trial where testimony and evidence will be shown. Some of that evidence or testimony may be graphic and disturbing to some viewers.

Othal Wallace trial: Day 1 recap

Witnesses took the stand Monday in the Othal Wallace murder trial. Wallace is accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer two years ago. Nearly a dozen different witnesses took the stand, most of which happened to be with the Daytona Beach Police Department, who gave context as to what they might have seen the night of the crime.

Othal Wallace is currently on trial for the 2021 deadly shooting of a Central Florida police officer.

On June 23, 2021, investigators said Wallace, then 29, shot Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor who was responding to a call about suspicious activity near an apartment complex on Kingston Street. At some point, Raynor was shot in the head, which sparked a nationwide manhunt for Wallace. 

The Daytona Beach man was found three days later in a tree house of DeKalb County near Atlanta, Georgia, which is more than six hours away from Daytona Beach. 

othal-wallace-treehouse.jpg

Authorities said Othal Wallace, a suspect in the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer, was found in the Atlanta area hiding in a treehouse.

Wallace, who had apparently cut off his dreadlocks to disguise his appearance, was being hidden by a Black nationalist paramilitary organization that called themselves, ‘Not F-ing Around Coalition' or NFAC.

Calling themselves "America's Black militia," the group of gun-owners aimed to support and protect the African-American community from oppression and violence. Security experts said they did not have a history of violence. 

Raynor, who had been hospitalized for two months, later died of his injuries. He was 26.

DBPD-Raynor.jpg

Jason Raynor

On Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, the prosecution and the defense gave their opening statements before witness statements began.

Othal Wallace trial: State's opening statement

The prosecutors in the Othal Wallace trial gave an opening state on Monday morning, touching on the defendant's social media posts that reference "getting me some pig's blood on my hand," his whereabouts after the alleged crime and the dozens of witnesses and pieces of evidence against him. "He murdered Officer Jason Raynor because he was a cop," the prosecutor said.

Othal Wallace trial: Defense opening statement

Othal Wallace's lawyer made an opening statement on Monday morning at the start of his trial after being accused of killing a Florida police officer. The defense touched on the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures and negated the Instagram posts brought up by the prosecution. The lawyer also said Wallace had reasonable fear and had a right to defend himself.

Wallace is facing a first-degree murder charge in Raynor's death. State attorneys have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

His trial was recently moved from Volusia County to Clay County after Wallace's lawyers successfully argued that he would not be able to get a fair trial in Volusia County following the publicity surrounding the case.