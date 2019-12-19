Over 200 dogs, cats rescued from 'horrifying' conditions at Orange County home

article

More than 200 dogs and cats have been rescued from an Orange County home after being found living in deplorable conditions.

Several Central Florida animal rescue groups are stepping in to help care for the animals.

According to Florida Little Dog Rescue, the organization, along with A New Beginning Pet Rescue, went to the Orange County home after being notified on Monday that the owner was being evicted and there were 'a lot' of animals that needed to be removed.

"Ok, 'A LOT' could mean anything right. 40? 60? 80? NOPE try 200!!" Florida Little Dog Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The organizations worked together to rescue over 200 animals.

"It was horrifying to see how terrified these animals were and capturing them was terribly taxing both physically and mentally."

They say they anticipate taking care of even more since many of the animals are pregnant.

"These people were not mean, abusive or starving the dogs. This was a perfect example of why you spay and neuter your pets, and just how quickly they can reproduce."

The rescue says that many of the dogs have very little social skills and are scared.

"The dogs don't walk on leash. They are not house trained. They had never been outside. They have never encountered children. The ride with us was their first ride in a car."

All of the animals are being groomed and evaluated before they move on to foster homes.

Donations are being accepted to help cover the medical costs of the rescued animals care. You can also help by sending items listed on the rescue's Amazon Wish List HERE.