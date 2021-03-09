Over 3.6M vaccinated, under 5K new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

article

State healthcare agencies on Tuesday reported an increase of 4,426 new coronavirus cases from a Monday count. The Florida Department of Health also logged an additional 125 deaths.

This brings the total cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,952,733, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 31,889. Total non-resident deaths stand at 592.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

Hospitalizations of those with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 stood at 3,311 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. The percentage of available hospital beds has risen steadily to 20%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 116,774 and 1,128 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 37,634 and 461 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 35,330 cases and 683 deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue in Florida. Across the state, 3,658,030 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1,948,443 have completed both rounds of the vaccines that require two shots. The state says 17,497 had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

