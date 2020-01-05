Owner reunited with Chihuahua that went missing after a car crash on New Year's Eve

A dog that went missing on New Year's Eve after a car crash has been reunited with its owner after days of searching.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Max the Chihuahua went missing after a car crash on New Year's Eve.

They said that detectives returned to the crash site daily to search for him and leave food out.

Then finally, on Saturday, Max was found there.

As soon as his owner arrived at the scene, they said that Max ran to him and celebrated their reunion.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.