Pack your patience! The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway at Orlando International Airport

The day before Thanksgiving is the second busiest travel day of the year across the board from the roads to the skies -- so pack your patience!

Orlando International Airport (OIA) is already the busiest airport in Florida but it's also expected to be one of the busiest airports in the country this holiday season. On Wednesday, about 150,000 people are scheduled to fly in or out of OIA.

Overall, traffic at OIA is expect to increase by 6-percent with more than 1.75 million travelers expected during the 12-day travel period.

“In anticipation of this historically busy holiday travel season, Orlando International has been upgrading the nation’s busiest TSA checkpoint,” says Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We have remodeled the West Checkpoint, maximized the use of space and added more lanes for TSA agents to process more passengers.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is making an important reminder to folks about firearms. Any firearms in luggage must be declared and checked in your suitcase with the airline. If it is found in your carry-on, you could be arrested.

Winter weather storms are affecting travel on the west coast and northeast, delaying some incoming flights, so be sure to check your flight status before you leave home.

The busiest travel day at OIA will be Saturday, November 30. That's when nearly 170,000 passengers will pass through the terminal after filling up on Thanksgiving leftovers.

To help ease some of the travel stress, OIA is turning to its Paw Pilots team of therapy dogs. Fitzroy, a 150 pound Newfoundland therapy dog, and his friends will be making rounds inside the terminal to offer some love to travelers in need.

“Traveling, especially during the holidays is stressful, so having something like this is very calming and kind of cool to just see, you know?” said Kamara Lindsey, traveler.

The airport also providing live entertainment, on the busiest days, to raise spirits.