Parent shocked to learn student's class was 'Zoom-bombed'

Class begins at 10 o'clock in the morning. The teachers are there and some of the students start to assemble. That's how distance learning is suppose to go, according to Orlando Digital Marketing Expert Tom Jelneck.

Unfortunately, an Orange County parent was shocked to learn that their student's first day of Zoom remote video learning was hacked by an anonymous user, screaming profanity and sharing obscene images.

This type of hacking is called "Zoom Bombing" and is becoming a growing trend. The FBI even warning schools about this type of harrasment.

And experts think it's being done by people who don't have much else to do.

"We;re just starting to see a lot more shananigans happening with this software," said Jelneck, but he adds that there is a safety feature offered by Zoom. "There is a setting in Zoom that'll let you say hey nobody can join this until I get here,.and then you can select who gets to join."

This feature already exists on the program, but starting April 2 will be automatic for school meetings. Jelneck adds that you can also turn off the screen sharing option if you are the host, and you can assign a co-host to moderate if the meeting gets out of hand.

"Understand this, this is not on the school, on the teachers on the educator, this is bad gusy trying to raise heck."