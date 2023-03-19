Orlando International Airport sees 13% jump in spring break travelers over 2022

Spring break in Central Florida means sand, surf, sun, and often crowds at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Travelers say it's amazing how many people there are.

"It's crazy today, it's crazy. Even the traffic!" said passenger Rey Luna.

This weekend in particular will see the most travelers, with nearly 340,000 people expected to pass through the airport. Though some travelers say the staff is handling it well. "So far, so good," said David Wolf, "we're waiting here, actually early, so we have extra time."

RELATED: Orlando International Airport logs record of nearly 100,000 travelers during spring break

The spring break travel period runs from March 4 to April 18. During that time, airport officials say a whopping 7.3 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport. Officials say we're seeing a 13% jump in the number of spring break travelers this year, versus last. They say that works out to about a million more people flying during this travel period.

Airport officials say travelers should check ahead on their flight status before going there. They say passengers should also give themselves plenty of time to park, check their bags, and get through security. Passengers say they're taking it in stride. "I expected it to be crowded," said passenger Jordan Dejongh, "and it is what it is."