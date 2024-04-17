Man crashes into Seminole County deputy on I-4 near construction zone: FHP

A 63-year-old Michigan man, who likely suffered a medical episode, crashed his vehicle into a Seminole County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Interstate 4 East near the Lake Mary Boulevard exit, troopers said.

In a news release, troopers said a 2009 Pontiac G8 was traveling eastbound in the area of mile marker 101 near a construction lane when the driver failed to main control.

The deputy, who was standing near the vehicle, was injured. Both were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.