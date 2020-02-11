Patrols increase presence after threat against Marion County Schools, deputies say

article

Law enforcement officials are increasing their patrol after threats made against several Marion County schools, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook this morning stating they are looking into the threats against Belleview Middle and High schools, Redeemer Christian School, and Ocala Preparatory Academy.

The threat, which deputies say was posted on social media, led to the ongoing investigation and police presence on campus. Marion County said that they will increase security during the school day.

This incident occurs nearly two years after the largest high school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Fla.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man wanted for gunning down, killing Orlando Premium Outlets employee was fired day of shooting

Marion County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at 352-732-9111.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest in Marion County and more.