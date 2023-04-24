Police: Suspect sets 3 fires inside Florida hospital, 2 outside the hospital

A suspect has been arrested for setting multiple fires inside the HCA Florida West Marion Hospital and within the hospital's vicinity, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is accused of starting a total of five fires.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, Ocala firefighters were called out to the hospital on SW 46th Court following a report of a fire. While crews were headed to the hospital, they received another call about a second fire.

Once inside the hospital, crews found a fire at a coffee station on the fifth floor and fires in both the first-floor men's and women's restrooms. Within minutes, two additional fires were also reported near the hospital – one behind Rasmussen University and the other behind a home.

Crews said there were no reported injuries.

The hospital has since reopened and is accepting patients, an HCA spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News.