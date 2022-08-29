Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody

Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County.

Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.

"The shooting was not a random act and the two persons of interest do not reside at the residence," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies named 35-year-old Roger Gilbert and 29-year-old Samantha Butler as persons of interest in the shooting deaths.

Authorities in Ormond Beach said they received a call about a car with a bullet hole. Police officers started looking for the car, later finding it and attempting to pull over the driver. Police said the car crashed into the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Butler – the driver of the car that crashed – died during the incident. Investigators have said they do not believe her death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigators said Gilbert tried to hide out in the Dollar Tree next door. Officers arrested Gilbert on unrelated charges and booked him into the Volusia County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-9529, or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS where they could be eligible for a cash reward.