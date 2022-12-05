Phantom Fireworks fire: Company says it plans to rebuild after deadly crash at Florida store

A spokesman for Phantom Fireworks Companies said the consumer fireworks retailer intends to rebuild following a deadly crash and fire at its West Melbourne, Florida location.

In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, condolences were offered to the family of the driver who lost his life in the incident one week ago. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 53-year-old John Marcano died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the Phantom Fireworks, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. That started a fire that quickly engulfed the business. No customers were in the showroom at the time and employees were able to evacuate the building safely.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A fire was ignited after a vehicle crashed into a Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, authorities said.

Phantom Fireworks president and CEO Bruce J. Zoldan expressed gratitude to the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics who worked to get the fire under control.

"We are indebted to the brave first responders each day for what they do to protect the citizens of Florida," he said. "It takes a special person to do the job of a first responder, and we should never take that for granted."

According to the statement, Phantom Fireworks is "cooperating fully with the authorities" in the investigation into the accident and resulting fire.

Phantom Fireworks said all items sold at their showrooms are consumer-grade, meet federal safety standards, and are tested by the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory, which is an independent non-profit organization of which Phantom Fireworks is a founding member. The company said fireworks sold in their showrooms "contain limited amounts of pyrotechnic composition ensuring that the products combust rather than explode upon detonation."

With the showroom being a complete loss, it is yet to be determined if a new store will be built at the same spot or a different location, the company said.