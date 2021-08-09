PHOTOS: Fall begins at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

article

Fall has begun at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom!

The theme park company shared photos of Main Street, U.S.A. this week, decorated with colorful foliage and Halloween-themed decor.

This comes as Disney's all-new Halloween event, ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH,’ will soon begin. The limited-ticketed event operates on select nights between August 10th and October 31st. Ticket holders will get to enjoy Magic Kingdom to themselves from 9 p.m. to midnight. If guests would like to enter the park sooner, ticket holders can get in as early as 7 p.m.

Attendees of the spooky event will be treated to select complimentary snacks and beverages. Other specialty food and drinks will be available for purchase.

In addition, select attractions throughout Magic Kingdom will operate with shorter wait times given the event's limited capacity. Some of the rides that guests can expect to see open are the ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train,’ ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ and ‘Space Mountain.’

There will also be special cavalcades popping up throughout the park, including ‘Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade,’ ‘Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade,’ and ‘Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade’ featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie riding down the parade path to ‘This is Halloween.’

Tickets are on sale now for the ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ event. You can purchase tickets on the Walt Disney World website or by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets for several dates are already sold out, including Halloween night. Prices start at $129 per person.

Disney Parks Blog

Part of the ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ event coincides with Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration. Dubbed the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,' festivities begin on October 1st, 2021, as Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. The legacy of the parks will be honored across the 18 months that follow, with new experiences available throughout the entire Walt Disney World resort.

