PHOTOS: Here's your complete Puppy Bowl XVI starting lineup
MIAMI, Fla. - Get ready for cuteness overload: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is back!
Adoptable dogs from shelters around the United States and even two foreign countries will compete on Feb. 2 in the Puppy Bowl XVI.
Team Fluff and Team Ruff will take the field to compete for the coveted "Lombarky Trophy." The pup with the most touchdowns will take home the Milk-Bone MVP, Most Valuable Puppy award.
Puppy Bowl XVI Schedule:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Watch: Animal Planet
Anise / Team Fluff / Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever / 19 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Is her own "built-in" subwoofer
Aspen / Team Ruff / Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel / 22 weeks / Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, CO / Fun fact: Turns into a slush puppy every winter
Crumpet / Team Ruff / American Staffordshire Terrier / 14 weeks / Angel City Pit Bulls, CA / Fun fact: Serves his tea piping hot
Daphne / Team Ruff / German Shepherd / 16 weeks / Double J Dog Ranch, ID / Fun fact: Catchphrase is ‘Jeepers!’
Darcy / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Maltese / 17 weeks / Ninna's Road to Rescue, LA / Fun fact: Favorite author is Jane Paw-sten
Dolly / Team Fluff / Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd / 16 weeks / Hearts & Bones Rescue, NY / Fun fact: Likes to labra-doodle in her spare time
Duncan / Collie / Team Fluff / 20 weeks / Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, ME / Fun fact: Long haired, don’t care
Ferris / Team Ruff / Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo / 20 weeks / AHeinZ57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Could really use a day off
Bert / Team Fluff / Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner / 12 weeks / Rescue Dogs Rock, NY / Fun fact: Also thinks his rubber duckie is the one (
Betty / Team Ruff / Bulldog / 17 weeks / Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL / Fun fact: Is 100% that pooch
Bobby / Team Fluff / Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle / 17 weeks / Helen Woodward Animal Center, CA / Fun fact: True heir to the Iron Bone
Brody / Team Ruff / Chihuahua / Miniature Dachshund / 16 weeks / AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Has an alarm clock that sings "Rise and shine"
Cafecito / Team Ruff / Crested / Yorkshire Terrier / 15 weeks / Miami-Dade Animal Services, FL / Fun fact: Also has half of his heart in Havana
Candy / Team Ruff / Old English Sheepdog / Boxer / 16 weeks / Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, TX / Fun fact: Lowkey prefers salty snacks
Coach / Team Fluff / Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer / 18 weeks / Morris Animal Refuge, PA / Fun fact: Teaches puppy yoga classes (
Rummy / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Boston Terrier / 20 weeks / Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI / Fun fact: The original Love Island pup-testant
Sadie / Team Fluff / American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog / 18 weeks / Paws CT, CT / Fun fact: Searching for the Ross to her Rachel
Sol / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Border Collie / 26 weeks / Cartagena Paws, Colombia / Fun fact: Never leaves the house without her SPF
Spritz / Team Fluff / German Shepherd / Rottweiler / 18 weeks / Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, NJ / Fun fact: Only here for the after paw-ty
Starla / Team Ruff / Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky / 19 weeks / Danbury Animal Welfare Society, CT / Fun fact: Dreams of performing at the Howl-ywood Bowl
Strudel / Team Ruff / Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle / 18 weeks / Citizens for Animal Protection, TX / Fun fact: Thought the phrase was "the strudel is real"
Theodore / Team Fluff / Pomeranian / Siberian Husky / 13 weeks / AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Never misses a blow out
Wilbur / Team Fluff / Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu / 16 weeks / Paw Works, CA / Fun fact: Some terrific, radiant, humble pup!
Filbert / Team Ruff / Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie / 18 weeks / Double J Dog Ranch, ID / Fun fact: Wants to know why there’s no puppy shark
Gina / Team Ruff / Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow / 12 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Still trying to master the bottle cap challenge
Goldie / Team Ruff / Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier / 15 weeks / Miami-Dade Animal Center, FL / Fun fact: Thinks the new team colors are very on brand
Granny Smith / Team Fluff / Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier / 12 weeks / Paws Crossed, NY / Fun fact: Spent 2019 strengthening her core
Huck / Team Ruff / Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu / 20 weeks / Vanderpump Dogs, CA / Fun fact: Never misses a crumb
Jack / Team Ruff / Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle / 13 weeks / Love Leo Rescue, CA / Fun fact: Performs stand-pup comedy on the side
Kenny / Team Ruff / Golden Retriever / Boxer / 13 weeks / Animal Friends, PA / Favorite instrument is the saxo-bone
Killian / Team Fluff / Great Dane / 16 weeks / Green Dogs Unleashed, VA / Fun fact: Still convinced he’s a lap dog
Kingery / Team Fluff / Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier / 13 weeks / Providence Animal Center, PA / Fun fact: Trying to fend off the Sunday scaries
Lee / Team Ruff / Alaskan Malamute / White Swiss Shepherd / 20 weeks / Big Fluffy Dogs, TN / Fun fact: Favorite season is Scorpio szn
Linus / Team Ruff / Pomeranian / Miniature Poodle / 14 weeks / New Life Animal Rescue, NJ / Fun fact: Was once mistaken for a stuffed animal
Lucca / Team Fluff / Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua / 20 weeks / Texas Chihuahua Rescue, TX & Canada / Fun fact: Favorite TV show is Fur-ever Home
Maverick / Miniature Longhair Dachshund / Pekingese / Team Ruff / 20 weeks / Virginia Beach SPCA, VA / Fun fact: Studying to be a bark-itect
Mocha / Team Ruff / Australian Cattle Dog / Lacy Dog / 19 weeks / Foster Dogs NYC, NY / Fun fact: “Better latte than never”
Poppy / Team Ruff / Bichon Frise / Papillon / 16 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Favorite band is Salt-N-Pup-a
Rhubarb / Team Ruff / Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu / 17 weeks / Rescue Road Trips, OH / Fun fact: Travels with her own pup-up tent
Rocky Road / Team Fluff / German Shepherd / Samoyed / 20 weeks / Rescue City, NY / Fun fact: Loves to pup-flix and chill
Rooster / Team Fluff / Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier / 14 weeks / Sanctuary Rescue, VA / Fun fact: Total chick magnet