PHOTOS: Tallahassee hospital dresses up newborns for Christmas

article

A Florida hospital got their newborns in the Christmas spirit by dressing them up in the most festive outfits as they awaited Santa's arrival!

Nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare posted photos to Facebook of their newest arrivals all decked out for the holidays.

The babies were dressed up as Christmas trees, Santa Claus, reindeer and snowmen! Many of them wore little Christmas gift tags that read, "Special Delivery."

"The most precious gifts of all! #NICUBabies 🎁 And of course our incredible #NICUNurses who brought the holiday magic to these little ones!" the hospital said.

Maternity wards around the country have recently been sharing photos of their new bundles of joy dressed up in different themed outfits.

Babies at a hospital in Kansas recently celebrated the opening of 'Frozen 2' while dressed up as Anna, Elsa and Olaf! A hospital in Orlando decided to turn their babies into adorable Jedi's in honor of the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'