Florida plane crash: Plane nearly split in half after crashing into tree; 1 hurt, officials say

At least one person is hurt after a plane crashed in a Mims pasture near Deering Parkway Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beech aircraft reported engine failure, and as the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing, the plane became damaged.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where it appears the plane had crashed into a tree.

Authorities said the pilot is alert and is talking with paramedics. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

FOX 35 looked up the plane's registration number, and records show the plane listed to an owner with a Merritt Island address.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.