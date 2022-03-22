Expand / Collapse search

Pizza from a vending machine? St. Pete sports bar gets creative to combat worker shortage

By Tony Sadiku
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Ordering a pizza just got more convenient in St. Petersburg.

Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill has a new vending machine outside its restaurant which dispenses ready to eat 12" pizzas in just four minutes.

The cheese and pepperoni pizzas are prepared every morning and then loaded up in the vending machine and available to hungry customers 24 hours a day.

The novelty on Central Avenue has a practical purpose too, alleviating a shortage of workers brought from the pandemic. 

The pizzas are $10 each.

