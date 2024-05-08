Plane makes emergency landing on side of Apopka road, police say

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on the side of an Apopka road Wednesday after sustaining wing damage and engine failure during its flight, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 landed on Shelby Industrial Drive near General Electric Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The two people onboard the plane were not injured, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A plane underwent an emergency landing on Shelby Industrial Drive in Apopka on May 8, 2024, according to officials. The pilot reported wing damage and engine failure, according to the FAA and Apopka Police Department.

MORE HEADLINES:

Preliminary information from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates that a flight instructor reported a loss of power during a training flight, necessitating an emergency landing.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records reveal that the 51-year-old aircraft is registered to a private owner in Orlando.

Just a year ago, a plane bearing the same tail number made an emergency landing on State Road 50 in Orange County, with no reported injuries in that incident either.