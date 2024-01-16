Players shine in Football is Freedom program at Girls Disney Soccer Showcase

Girls Disney Soccer Showcase is the ultimate place for players from across the world to be seen by hundreds of college coaches looking for the best soccer talent.

It’s a chance for athletes to shine on one of the country's biggest stages set for youth soccer. We asked Itayla Robisel, a Football is Freedom program goalkeeper, if she had ever been to Orlando.

"No, first time," said Robisel. "It’s very cool, and I like it," said Robisel.

"It was hard because we had to take connecting flights, but once we got here, we realized it wasn’t so bad," said Shauntai Pryce, a right-wing for the Football is Freedom team out of Jamaica.

The team competed in the U17 premier division at Walt Disney World this past weekend. For Price and her teammates, it was an experience like no other.

"All of the team, they wanted a picture because we are the first black team to play and the first Jamaican team," said Robisel.

Football is Freedom is a program started by Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter. She created it to help empower younger girls and showcase their talents in front of scouts, something that’s not available to them in Jamaica.

MORE HEADLINES:

Now, thanks to the Disney Girls Showcase, these star athletes could get a chance to play in college."It’s exciting and tremendous we got the opportunity, and we took that opportunity, and we did our best," said Pryce.

"My dream is to go to college first and get an education and still play football and soon make it pro," said Travis Gayle, a defensive player on the Football is Freedom team.

We asked Gayle if she would consider coming to college in Florida.

"I think so," said Gayle. "We had explained to them what this showcase was going to be about, and they had to show up and show their talent. There are a lot of talented players out there, and for them to be the only team from Jamaica first time traveling and, so far, the feedback has been great," said coach Sashana Campbell.

Gayle said she’s confident she’ll return to the showcase again. If not, she’s offering up words of encouragement for the next group of superstars.

"Never give up make the right sacrifice to make your dream be a reality," said Gayle.