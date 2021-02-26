Plea for answers in 29-year-old cold case involving murder Osceola County woman

Friday marked 29 years since Osceola County woman Ruth Haut was abducted.

Haut was a chiropractor working late at her office when, according to Osceola County sheriff's detectives, she was kidnapped and murdered.

"Twenty-nine years rollercoaster. It never gets easy," said Jean Wagner, Ruth Haut’s girlfriend. "I turned on the news and that is when they were saying, chiropractor, missing and I remember the guy holding up her black shoes, and that is when I found out."

We know after her disappearance from her office, someone was caught on camera using her ATM card at a bank in Vero Beach. The next morning, deputies found her stabbed to death in an Orange Grove in Saint Cloud.

"No one should die like that. She was stabbed over 12 times," Wagner said.

Her killer was never found, but with each passing year, the family says they never lost hope.

"I would bug the sheriff and if the detective didn’t respond I would bug the sergeant...then I would write the governor, write the senator, I would write the president, just until something got done," said Stephen Madonna, Ruth’s nephew.

Deputies said the cold case is still active and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"It has to be solved. It has just been too long. We are not going to stop," Wagner said.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

