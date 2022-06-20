Homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect who entered Leesburg home, police say

A Florida homeowner shot a would-be burglar who entered a residence on Flora View Lane Monday morning, according to police.

The Leesburg Police Department said two men entered the home and were met with gunfire by the homeowner upon entry. Officers said the homeowner shot one of them and that suspect was taken to a local hospital. The other suspect reportedly ran off.

Mark Hosler lives across the street from the home where the incident happened. He said he went outside to check on his neighborhood after he noticed the large police response.

"His dog started growling not like he’s used to, so he got up the guys were coming in through the back door," he said. "He said he got his pistol and shot one, the other one ran."

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Hosler said a massive tree fell on the house during storms over the weekend. He said he believes that may be the reason why the suspects targeted the home – thinking no one was home.

"His truck was not in the driveway," he added.

Authorities described the second suspect who left the area as a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts. Officers said the homeowner was not hurt during the altercation which remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the case, you're asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-728-9862.