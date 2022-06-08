Police: 10-year-old Florida girl who shot, killed woman fighting with mom to appear in court

A 10-year-old Orlando girl is expected to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday to face a charge of second-degree murder after she allegedly shot and killed a woman who was in a fight with her mom.

Orlando police said the girl's mom and another woman were in an argument when the mom handed the girl a bag with a gun in it. At some point, the girl then shot the woman twice, who later died.

The State Attorney's Office arrested the girl Tuesday on the second-degree murder. The girl, who FOX 35 is not naming, is not being tried as an adult, though prosecutors were still figuring out how to move forward.

"We anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public’s safety going forward," said State Attorney Monique Worrel, adding that it was one of the "most tragic cases" she'd seen in her career.

Authorities said the 10-year-old shot Lashun Rodgers, 41, twice after her mom, Lakrisha Isaac, handed her a bag with a gun in it, following a fight between the two at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive.

Pictured: Lashun Rodgers (left) and Lakrisha Isaac (right)

Isaac, the girl's mother, was arrested on several charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a firearm, and child neglect.

Based on online records, the girl could be one of the youngest people arrested on a murder charge in the state's history.

If formally charged and convicted, attorney Mike Panella, who is not involved in the case, said it could be problematic for the state's juvenile justice system.

"If she is charged with second-degree murder, and put into adult prison, that would be a problematic situation. We don’t have 20-30 year prisons set up for juveniles," he said.

The child is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

