Police: Abducted Apopka girl Madeline Mejia reunited with father

A 3-year-old girl who was abducted on Monday morning has been found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The FDLE issued AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia on Monday morning. In a news conference held by Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinlay, he revealed that the girl was abducted a little after 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Her father left the residence to put Madeline into his vehicle and went back inside to get the keys to his car. At that time, he is said to have heard his daughter scream and saw somebody in a black Honda with a temporary Texas tag departing the area.

Chief McKinlay said that the father then got into his vehicle and followed the vehicle onto the Florida Turnpike and then I-75 northbound. He did not have his cell phone on him at the time so he was unable to call police until he lost sight of the vehicle and returned home. He confirmed to police that he did not know the suspected abductor.

FOX 35 News confirmed with FDLE that the girl was soon found on Interstate 10 near mile marker 208 in Leon County with three other people in the car. They completed a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Madeline safe.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed that at least two suspects were taken into custody and will be extradited to Central Florida.

FHP spoke about finding the girl and the teamwork that went into it on Monday afternoon.

