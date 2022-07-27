Police arrest man in bar fight that led to fatal crash on A1A

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a bar fight in Daytona Beach last Thursday. Oneil S. Edwards is charged with attempted second-degree murder following the incident at the Ocean Deck on the city’s beachside.

Daytona Beach Police released a video Tuesday that they said shows Edwards attempting to stab the victim, Alexander Simon, inside the bar. Police said Edwards then followed Simon to his truck and allegedly used a gun to try to break Simon’s window before firing the gun, which they say malfunctioned.

Investigators said Edwards then ran to his car and grabbed a machete which they said he used to break the truck’s window as Simon drove away.

Police said Edwards followed Simon on A1A where Simon crashed and was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators said the motive for the fight is still under investigation.