Police: Clermont cheerleading coach accused of molestation; more victims urged to come forward

A Central Florida cheerleading coach has been arrested, accused of molesting several victims.

Clermont police say Vigiland D'Haiti, 39, was arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims aged 12 to 15-years-old. He was arrested at his home by Winter Garden police on Sunday. Police say there was a warrant out of Lake County for the charges.

D'Haiti is the owner of "Rush All Stars" in Clermont.

Investigators say the alleged acts occurred as far back as 2013 and up to 2021, and they are concerned he may have been targeted others.

"We do urge all of the victims, if there are more, to please come forward," says Clermont Police spokesperson Sgt Erin Razo. "You’re not alone. There’s several more victims we’re working with. We will make sure everything is prosecuted to our best ability."

They say he has coached at several gyms including high schools in Central Florida and beyond. He is currently technology teacher at Cypress Creek High in Orange County. Administrators say he is on leave during the investigation.

D'Haiti has been released on $30,000 bond.

