Orlando police identify driver of car that fell off SR-408 onto I-4

A car flew off State Road 408 in Orlando on Monday, falling onto Interstate 4 below, according to the Orlando Police Department. The driver was killed in the crash.

Investigators said the car was traveling west on I-4 before the driver exited onto the highest possible ramp to get on the 408. Authorities said the car went up and over a barrier on the ramp and they believe speeding was likely the cause of the crash. "During the preliminary investigation, the car was probably going too fast and went up and over the barrier and fell down," said Orlando Police Sgt. Ross Hutto.

The car crashed into the I-4 Express Lane and no one else was hit. The deceased was later identified as 24-year-old Arcadio Shakur-Dejesus.

Drivers in Orange County experienced traffic backups for several hours, according to investigators. "It caused quite the backup and we worked with the Florida Department of Transportation and got the road shut down," Sgt. Hutto explained.

Authorities said all lanes on I-4 West and I-4 East reopened not long after the crash, but I-4 Express Lanes were shut down in both directions while authorities investigated. They reopened mid-afternoon.