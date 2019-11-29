Police investigating suspected murder-suicide at Daytona Beach rehab center

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a rehab center.

According to police, the wife was a resident at the Daytona Beach Health and Rehab Center on 3rd Street. They say the husband came into the center and shot his wife in a room, then went into a bathroom and shot himself. Police believe this happened 1 or 2 days ago, but they are still investigating.

They say the husband had burial paperwork and a note ready.

Police did not release any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back.

What other people are reading right now:

London Bridge attack declared 'terrorist incident'; suspect killed by police

Advertisement

Deputies investigate horse mutilation near Ocala

Florida program allows you to take a shelter pet home for the holidays

Man's warning about spiral light bulbs after home nearly catches fire goes viral