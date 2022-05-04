Police: Man pulls out pocket knife, swings at other man after parking lot dispute

article

A Florida man is potentially facing battery charges after he pulled out a pocket knife and attempted to cut another man after the two got into an argument over a parking spot Tuesday outside a Walmart store, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

According to the arrest report, a man was waiting in his vehicle to pull into a parking spot when Michael J. Brown, 67, pulled next to his vehicle on a motorcycle and told him he was "not allowed to park there because he was in his way."

After the man parked in the spot, Brown allegedly followed the man, his wife, and another family member into the Walmart and began to yell at them, the report said. The two men appeared to exchange words inside the store, police said.

Brown then allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and began to swing it towards the man's neck, the victims told police, according to the report. One of the man's fingers was cut, the report said. Brown then dropped the knife, picked it up, and walked out of the store.

The man followed Brown out of the store and began to record him and his motorcycle license plate. He then contacted police and Walmart security, according to the report.

Brown was located at his house, did not talk to deputies, and requested a lawyer. He was booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it assisted New Smyrna Beach Police with the investigation. Brown posted a $7,500 bond and was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail late Tuesday.

VCSO said Brown was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Edgewater, Florida in 1973. He became eligible for parole after 25 years and was released from prison in 2010.