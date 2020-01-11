Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo affected by Australia bushfire

A police officer gave a helping hand to a thirsty kangaroo affected by bushfire in Australia, footage shared on January 6 shows.

Video released by the New South Wales Police Force shows one of its officers pouring water onto his hand and offering it to the parched animal, who gratefully laps it up.

“Officers giving a helping hand to local wildlife in fire-affected Bendalong. Our thoughts are with all those impacted,” the force captioned the footage.

