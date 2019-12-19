Police: Officer shot at Winn-Dixie in Eustis

article

A police officer has reportedly been shot at a Winn-Dixie in Eustis, Florida on Thursday.

The shooting reportedly happened at the store on 1955 North State Road 19. The suspects are reportedly still at large, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

A FOX 35 viewer Derek Hylands says that there is a second scene in Umatilla where there is a massive police presense.

"The area is between CR 44 and SR 19 and in between Eustis heading towards Dona Vista/Umatilla FL. A lot of police atleast 20 cars Marked and unmarked!" wrote one Twitter user.

Police have also not said what led up to the shooting. The officer's condition is unknown.

