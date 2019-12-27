Police: Orlando Airport worker took bribes so illegal taxis could pick up passengers

article

A worker at Orlando International Airport has been arrested after police say he was taking bribes in exchange for allowing illegal taxis to pick up passengers on property.

According to an arrest affidavit, Felix Garcia Madera, 50, was paid at least $10 per trip from the non-permitted taxis. Garcia Madera worked as a traffic specialist at the airport.

On Dec. 20, Sergeant William C. Becton with the Orlando Police Department was at the airport and reported seeing a black Mercedes pull up outside terminal B. Becton says that driver rolled down the window and Garcia Madera leaned his head inside for a moment before leaving.

The Mercedes was reportedly parked in a zone that did not allow parking and Becton reported seeing the driver try and solicit a passenger for a ride.

Becton approached the car and asked to see the driver's Cash App. The officer reported that there were several transactions between the driver and Garcia Madera, whose photo in the app looked like Garcia Madera.

Police interviewed Garcia Madera days later after obtaining a warrant to search his phone.

Garcia Madera faces felony charges of bribery by a public servant, receiving unlawful compensation for official behavior, unlawful use of a communication device and cheating. He was booked into the Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,450.

