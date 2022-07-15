Search underway for man wanted in connection to alleged road rage shooting

Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man said to be wanted in an alleged road rage incident that is being investigated in Edgewater.

James W. Seiler is accused of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Seiler beat a man with a stick and pulled a gun during the incident.

"Typical road rage issue. They had a problem in traffic, one vehicle cutting off another vehicle, pretty minor stuff," Edgewater Police Capt. Aaron Soltz told FOX 35 News.

Capt. Soltz said they believe Seiler used a surveying stick he pulled from the ground. FOX 35 News had a crew at the scene when the victim spoke to police with his head wrapped in a medical bandage and blood on his shirt.

A silver truck with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield was spotted by a FOX 35 photographer.

Police said Seiler pulled a gun during the incident. "Fired several rounds into the ground and then additionally fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle," said Capt. Soltz.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

No one was shot. Investigators said the victim pulled a knife to defend himself.

"There was a point where he was able to produce and knife and utilize that to self-defense," Capt. Soltz said.

Seiler is believed to be traveling in a silver, 2019 Toyota Tundra with temporary license plate DEY8579 and may be accompanied by a woman. Authorities advise that Seiler and the woman are armed with a firearm and should not be approached.

This is the second shooting in as many days on Central Florida roadways. On Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot at multiple times while driving on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando. The victim ended up leaving the freeway and crashing into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.