Search underway for man wanted in connection to alleged road rage shooting
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man said to be wanted in an alleged road rage incident that is being investigated in Edgewater.
James W. Seiler is accused of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Seiler beat a man with a stick and pulled a gun during the incident.
"Typical road rage issue. They had a problem in traffic, one vehicle cutting off another vehicle, pretty minor stuff," Edgewater Police Capt. Aaron Soltz told FOX 35 News.
Capt. Soltz said they believe Seiler used a surveying stick he pulled from the ground. FOX 35 News had a crew at the scene when the victim spoke to police with his head wrapped in a medical bandage and blood on his shirt.
A silver truck with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield was spotted by a FOX 35 photographer.
Police said Seiler pulled a gun during the incident. "Fired several rounds into the ground and then additionally fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle," said Capt. Soltz.
No one was shot. Investigators said the victim pulled a knife to defend himself.
"There was a point where he was able to produce and knife and utilize that to self-defense," Capt. Soltz said.
Seiler is believed to be traveling in a silver, 2019 Toyota Tundra with temporary license plate DEY8579 and may be accompanied by a woman. Authorities advise that Seiler and the woman are armed with a firearm and should not be approached.
This is the second shooting in as many days on Central Florida roadways. On Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot at multiple times while driving on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando. The victim ended up leaving the freeway and crashing into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.