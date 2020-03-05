Police searching for Cincinnati man who tracked down Orlando woman, showed up at home

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man they say came from Cincinnati to Orlando, looked up a woman he saw on TV and showed up at her home.

According to police, a man who identified himself only as "Nick" approached the victim on the 6th floor of the parking garage to her apartment building on Feb. 20. The man reportedly told her he was going through some hard times and that he "knew who she was."

The woman asked if he lived in Orlando and he said he was from Cincinnati. "Nick" reportedly told the woman he found her information in the White Pages.

The victim told the man to go away and started walking to her car.

The man is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall with a thin build and short beard. He has hair down to his ears and was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (321) 235-5300.