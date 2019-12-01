Police searching for missing Florida veteran who suffers from PTSD, depression

The Sanford Police Department says that 73-year-old Robert Ford is missing.

According to police, his daughter said that Ford was last seen overnight on November 29 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. He left his residence while his daughter was sleeping.

He was reportedly last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt, and an unknown color jacket. He has a small beard and hazel eyes. He weighs about 160 pounds and is about five-feet, seven-inches tall.

Ford is a Navy veteran, police say. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and takes medication for depression. The only place he frequents is the Dollar General store at 3530 Sanford Avenue.

Anyone with any information regarding Ford's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.