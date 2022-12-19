Police: Suspected burglars crash car into Orlando GameStop

A GameStop store in Orlando was turned into a drive-thru early Monday morning after suspected burglars drove through the front of the business and stole gaming consoles and accessories, Orlando police said.

Police responded to the GameStop on Colonial Drive after receiving a report of a burglary. Police said an unknown number of suspects were able to enter the store after the vehicle drove through the front glass.

A photo by Orlando police on Twitter showed what appeared to be a Hyundai vehicle backed into the store and surrounded by glass and other debris.

An employee told detectives that multiple Xbox game consoles were stolen, as well as accessories, though the employee did not have a complete list of missing items, according to the incident report. That employee estimated more than $1,000 in items were taken and estimated the damage to be around $60,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando Police at 321-232-5300. No other details were immediately released.