Police: UCF student accused of extortion using secretly-recorded sex video

The University of Central Florida Police says 22-year-old Diego Osorio Cualio demanded money from a student that he met for sex. Investigators are now working to learn if any other students were involved with him.

The 22-year-old is facing extortion charges. Investigators say Cualio met the student on the dating app, Tinder. The two went to a hotel where he recorded their encounter on his phone. According to the arrest report, the victim says she didn't know she was being filmed. Later that evening, Cualio

The victim gave Cualio $230, but that didn't stop his threats.

"Just by providing them what they want doesn’t mean they’re going to come back later or ask for something more," said UCF Police Commander James Mangan.

According to the arrest report after she paid him a second time, he asked for more money and nude pictures. She refused and went to the police. He is no longer allowed to have contact with her.

Police say they're not aware of any other victims right now, but encourage anyone who may have been involved with him to contact them. Investigators are now working to learn if any other women were involved with him. They advise victims to report it to the police right away before any threats escalate.

Advertisement

"The faster that we can get involved, we can hopefully stop the conduct and also help the victim get into their way for recovery," said Commander Mangan.

Police say Cualio was not a UCF student.