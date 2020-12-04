Police: Woman found shooting victims in distress, left without calling 911

An arrest has been made in the fatal robbery at a Mount Dora convenience that took two lives.

Police said that 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh, known as Tina and Ken in their community, were shot multiple times during an armed robbery at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street on Monday night. The suspect in the shooting remains at-large, but police have charged one person with providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Investigators with the Mount Dora Police Department said Undrea Dixon, 32, provided a sworn statement to detectives stating that she had entered the store on the night of the shootings and “saw nothing.” Detectives said it was later discovered that she entered the store after the shootings, saw and heard the victims in distress, and left the store to return home.

"Dixon made no effort to render aid or summon for medical assistance. Dixon returned to the scene the night of the incident where she was recognized by investigators," read a statement from Mount Dora spokesperson Lisa McDonald.

Investigators said they saw Dixon on video surveillance enter the store and leave moments later. Dixon provided the sworn statement to detectives that evening.

Dixon was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.