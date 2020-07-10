Polk Sheriff Grady Judd re-elected for four more years after no one ran against him

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd isn't going anywhere. At least not for another four years.

The sheriff's office sent out an e-newsletter, notifying residents that Judd will remain in the position until at least the next election in 2024.

That's because no one tried to run against him, officials said.

"It appears that you are stuck with me for a little while longer," Judd wrote in the newsletter. "Due to nobody qualifying to run against me this Fall, I have been officially re-elected as Sheriff of Polk County."

Judd began his career at the sheriff's office in 1972 as a dispatcher before transferring to the patrol division two years later. The agency said he held every rank from sergeant to colonel before he was elected to serve as sheriff in 2004.

"Going back to when I was a little boy growing up in Lakeland, it was my dream to serve as Sheriff of Polk County," Judd said. "Thanks to all of you, and the hard work of many dedicated people, I was able to achieve that dream, and have it continue."