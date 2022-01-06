Ponce Inlet grandmother killed by woman who 'claimed to be God'

Margaret Hindsley, 89, is described by her grandchildren as loving and kind.

Her granddaughter says Hindsley was a devoted Christian and was a missionary in her early years, although, her sense of giving and care carried with her until the day she died.

Now her caregiver, Micayla Yusco, 22, who would pray with Hindsley, faced a judge charged in her murder.

Yusco looked shaky and emotional as she looked around the courtroom. She frantically tried to speak with her public defender as she exited the courtroom.

Her husband and co-defendant Tyden Guinn, 24, was more still and quiet as he listened to the judge.

"I was at home asleep I woke up they just came in and told me that they shot somebody," said a man who identified himself as Guinn’s father to the police.

The person called 911 after Yusco and Guinn showed up at his Oak Hill home. The person claims Yusco told them that she was god and that everyone’s the devil.

"They got a new revelation or something and they told them that we were wrong for what we were doing. We weren’t preaching the right message," said the man.

Ponce Inlet police say they found Hindsley around 5:15 a.m .Wednesday morning. Her condo door at the Links Condominiums was open and she was found shot in her bedroom. Two bullet casings were found on the floor.

"[Yusco] was a caregiver. She had been working with the victim for about four months, and she visited the victim twice daily so she was very familiar with the victim and the location," said Ponce Inlet Chief of Police Jeff Glazier.

Neither Yusco nor Guinn had any convictions prior to this arrest. Both are charged with murder and armed burglary. They are being held on no bond.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, weather alerts, and live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.