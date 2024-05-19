Popular brewery to permanently close its Lake Eola location in Orlando this month

Stream FOX 35 News

A popular brewery in Central Florida is set to permanently close one of its locations later this month.

Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. made the "difficult decision" to close its Lake Eola taproom in Orlando, the company announced in a social media post.

The taproom's last day will be Thursday, May 30. Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. said the move comes as part of their reorganization plan.

Guests can still visit the brewery's original location in downtown DeLand.

The company's beer on tap can also be found at restaurants throughout Florida and on store shelves.