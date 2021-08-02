Possible tornado spotted in New Smyrna Beach

A possible tornado was spotted spinning near the New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Monday.

The police department put a video on Facebook showing what looks like a funnel cloud spinning near Sleepy Hollow Road and U.S. 1. The Facebook post said there are some reports of tree damage in the area.

The Volusia County Fire Department said there were reports of at least one vehicle damaged in the same area.

FOX 35's Holly Bristow surveyed some damage to trees in the vicinity.

A funnel cloud was spotted in New Smyrna Beach on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

