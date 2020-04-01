Possible tornado tears through Suwannee County

article

Residents in North Florida are cleaning up after a possible tornado tore through some areas on Tuesday night, leaving behind severe damage.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the aftermath to Facebook.

"Earlier this evening a tornado touched down in the area of CR 252 and CR 349. Fortunately nobody was injured, however there was extensive damage to several chicken houses and one residence."

Photos showed buildings flattened, roofs ripped off and debris scattered across the land.

