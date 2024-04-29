Possible wild monkeys seen walking around Florida neighborhood

Florida is home to diverse wildlife, including alligators, bears, bobcats, and even monkeys.

Residents in and around Groveland have reported sightings of a loose primate wandering the local streets. Maxel Miranda, one of the eyewitnesses, spoke of his encounter.

"I was picking up my daughter at school, and then I saw [what] I thought was a cat. When I got closer, I saw it was a monkey." Miranda captured video footage of the monkey walking on all fours along Silver Eagle Road behind South Lake High School.

Primate expert Linda Wasko, president of Primate Paradise in Osteen, Florida, spoke with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns about the sighting. Wasko identified the primate as a rhesus macaque, a species she has encountered frequently in Central Florida. She explained that these monkeys may have migrated from the Wekiva River area, possibly originating from a group that came from Silver Springs in the 1930s.

Miranda expressed concern about the potential presence of more wild monkeys in Lake County, noting that this was reportedly the second sighting in the area. Wasko agreed, stating that it's unusual for a macaque to be alone, as they typically stick with their troops.

While macaques primarily feed on lizards, frogs, and birds, they generally avoid human contact. Wasko emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild animals and urged anyone who encounters a macaque to report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).