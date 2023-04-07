Potential low pressure system being monitored near Florida

An area of low pressure could develop in the Gulf of Mexico early next week bringing some much-needed rain to Central Florida, but how much exactly?

Models are still in disagreement on rainfall totals as the GFS model shows lower rain coverage, while the European model shows a much wetter outlook. Either way, forecast highs will dip into the upper-70s early next week.

This system will also bring high surf and could cause more beach erosion along the coast. There will be 6-8-foot breaking waves, deadly rip currents and high surf advisories.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1. While the names of this season's storms have been released, Colorado State University will release its first forecast for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.

