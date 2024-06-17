Potential Tropical Cyclone One: Gulf of Mexico disturbance expected to strengthen

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has designated an area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the western Gulf Coast, prompting the issuance of a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

As of late Monday evening, the system's center was located several hundred miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The system is moving north-northwest at approximately 7 mph and is expected to maintain this direction through Tuesday. A turn toward the west-northwest is anticipated Tuesday night or Wednesday, with the system likely approaching the western Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

Gradual strengthening is possible, and the disturbance is forecast to develop into a tropical storm by Wednesday. If it becomes better organized, as expected, it will most likely be named Tropical Storm Alberto. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 290 miles northeast of the center.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande. Additionally, the government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the northeastern coast of Mexico, south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

Residents along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico are advised to monitor this system's progress, as additional watches and warnings may be issued tonight and Tuesday.

Summary of Watches and Warnings:

- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

- A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the northeastern coast of Mexico, south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

A Tropical Storm Watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Tropical system could track toward Florida

The tropical area of the watch off the Florida coast looks like it will not be developing now. At most, a tropical depression is moving more into Southeast Georgia or South Carolina than Florida.

That will help enhance the winds across Florida on Thursday, especially indirectly. This could cause some minor beach erosion, high surf, and coastal flooding at times of high tide, especially on Thursday. Heads up if you live along the coast, especially in areas impacted by Hurricane Nicole a few years back.

The weekend will return to a more typical late June pattern with more humidity, heat, and typical afternoon/evening showers and storms. Coverage is about 60% each weekend.

Next week in the tropics, more development is already possible, with a 20% chance for another tropical system early-mid next week. "Beryl" is the next name on the list after "Alberto" for this season.