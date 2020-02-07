Power outages reported after Central Florida is pounded by strong storms

article

Thousands of power customers were left in the dark early Friday as strong storms moved across Central Florida.

As of 7:00 a.m., Duke Energy reported about 7,700 customers without power. The storms barreling through some regions caused some power lines and trees to come down. Those numbers will obviously drop as power is restored over several hours.

A strong line of storms moved through Central Florida late Thursday night and into Friday morning. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Osceola County that lasted only about 10 minutes before it was canceled.

As for the rest of the counties, a tornado watch that was in effect until 3:00 a.m. has expired.

