Here are Monday's winning Powerball numbers in estimated $613 million jackpot

Monday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million after there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, are: 1-4-12-36-49 and the Powerball is 5

The cash value is estimated at $329 million and is the ninth largest in game history.

One ticket in Texas did match five numbers plus the Power Play for a prize of $2 million. Three other tickets in Missouri, New York, and Pennsylvania matched five numbers worth $1 million each.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November. It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

