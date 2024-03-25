Powerball: Winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix store

If you live in Florida, you probably want to check your lottery tickets. That's because a winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida over the weekend.

The numbers for the winning ticket were pulled during Saturday night's Powerball draw. Here's what you need to know.

What were the winning Powerball numbers in Saturday night's draw?

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and the Powerball 3.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold?

The ticket was purchased at the Publix store located at 7830 Land O Lakes Boulevard in Land O' Lakes, Florida, which is about 90 minutes southwest of Orlando and north of Tampa.

Not quite as high, but two tickets worth $50,000 (matched 4 numbers + the Powerball) were also sold in Saturday night's drawing.

Who won the Powerball Jackpot?

Good news if you forgot to buy a lottery ticket; you still have a chance at the jackpot. No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's $750 million Powerball Jackpot drawing. The prize money rolls over to Monday night's draw, March 25, which is now estimated to be worth $800 million.

When are the Powerball numbers drawn?

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, according to the lottery's website. The deadline to purchase a ticket is 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time the night of the drawing. The Powerball drawing is then held at 10:59 p.m.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot – starting with the $20M base prize – is one in 292 million. The odds of winning the $1 million prize is one in 11 million