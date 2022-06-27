Pregnancy centers concerned over vandalism following Roe v. Wade ruling

As some pregnancy centers have been vandalized in parts of the county, and even in Central Florida, following the Roe v. Wade ruling, it is causing concern for clinics that help pregnant women.

A pregnancy center in Winter Haven that helps pregnant women, but doesn’t provide abortions, was vandalized over the weekend. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the walls of the LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven. They also defaced the sign in front of the building.

The Pregnancy Center in Sanford, which is not affiliated with the clinic in Winter Haven, says it’s concerning to see this happening in other parts of Florida. They say they’ve been working with Sanford Police since the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion was released and in the days since the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, they say officers have been providing extra patrols and security to them.

The Pregnancy Center wants women in the community to know when they come to get help whether that’s free testing, counseling, ultrasounds, baby supplies, and post-abortion recovery, that they’ll be safe and comfortable.

"We don’t want to be threatened and afraid to provide services, so it does give us comfort knowing our backs are covered," said Andrea Krazeise, the Founder and Executive Director of The Pregnancy Center. "We know there are groups that are wanting to harm pregnancy centers like ours, and we take that seriously."